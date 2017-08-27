Your plans in Houston are canceled this week – yes, even school

In case you missed it, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this week as a Category 4 storm near Corpus.

Although it’s over 200 miles from Houston, the “dirty side” of the storm made its way through the Bayou City, with effects expected to last for weeks to come.

Amidst the downpours and tornado conditions, in true Houston fashion, the Medical Center flooded.





This prompted an evacuation of Ben Taub hospital, with critical care patients being the priority.

Pic from Ben Taub hospital in #Houston. They are surrounded by water… God please help keep them safe ❤ pic.twitter.com/QcZS9CjOrG — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) August 27, 2017

UPDATE: Ben Taub filing paperwork to evacuate patients, most critical go first. According to spokesman for @EdEmmett #Harvey #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/HWhgXRWduf — Grace White (@GraceWhiteKHOU) August 27, 2017

#Houston Med Center underwater, septic issue causing flooding in Ben Taub basement. Affecting food and supplies @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ZIyUfnvJ9y — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) August 27, 2017

Other hospitals are reportedly open at this time:

RUMOR CONTROL: @MethodistHosp Hospital in Texas Medical Center is NOT flooding. All patients & staff are safe. #houstonflood — Houston Methodist (@MethodistHosp) August 27, 2017

The Texas Medical Center is close to flooding. Brays Bayou is already out of its banks just upstream & another 15+ inches of rain expected pic.twitter.com/an5fx1fplR — David States (@statesdj) August 27, 2017

However, with another 15+ inches of rain in the forecast, area schools are taking no chances with their students’ safety, many announcing closures through the Labor Day Holiday:

**UPDATE as of 12 p.m. on 8/27** Our thoughts are with you, CCISD family. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/AsYz7Ol065 — Clear Creek ISD (@ClearCreekISD) August 27, 2017

Weather Update: All SBISD schools and office will be closed for the entire week (Mon., Aug. 28 to Fri., Sept. 1). — Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) August 27, 2017

HISD campuses and offices are closed all week due to Tropical Storm Harvey. We will re-open Tuesday 9/5. #HISD #TeamHISD — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 27, 2017

UPDATE: Katy ISD will be closed all week (Monday through Friday). Please monitor conditions and stay safe. #Harvey #katyisd pic.twitter.com/k29ZPzYtfd — Katy ISD (@katyisd) August 27, 2017

Fort Bend ISD to remain closed through Tuesday, September 5. READ MORE: https://t.co/OefGow6nxj pic.twitter.com/3Ri5AnqmfD — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) August 27, 2017

Mayor Turner addressed the city earlier this afternoon, calling the storm’s impacts “unprecedented” and reporting more than 2,000 calls for rescue already received:

Update on City's response to Harvey https://t.co/CpPYAYI0r1 — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 27, 2017

Damage sustained by the facilities is widespread, and conditions could continue to deteriorate:

Clear Falls HS , Clear Springs BB field, League City & South Shore Harbor…Harvey 08/27/2017 pic.twitter.com/Vu2mpatDTB — Joe Pugh (@pugh2803) August 27, 2017

My heart hurts to see Clear Falls like this… pic.twitter.com/oEmy86U2X5 — Cali (@calidolphinn) August 27, 2017

Hobby and Bush Intercontinental are closed, as well, for the time being, and at least until Monday, respectively:

All commercial operations at Hobby Airport have ceased until further notice. No flights in/out and roadways in/out are closed. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) August 27, 2017

Lots of local business were closed today, too, including several area HEB’s, but a few businesses were prepared to serve customers, such as, reportedly, the Shipley’s on El Dorado in Clear Lake.

Mattress Mac wasn’t open for business, but he opened his stores for shelter to those stranded across Harris County:

A message from Mattress Mack!

If anyone and their pets need a place, he's opening two of his stores to provide shelter!

God bless him! pic.twitter.com/ngiRg4DR3g — Jennifer Reyna (@XOXOJenny510) August 27, 2017

And Verizon made sure its customers were in the know throughout the storm, temporarily providing unlimited data to those in the affected areas:

New in my inbox: Verizon is enabling free data through Sept. 8. #GalvNews #Harvey pic.twitter.com/w68tK0HXnH — John Wayne Ferguson (@JohnWFerguson) August 26, 2017

The President is planning to make a trip to Texas on Tuesday to assess the damage and the state’s response, but he’s not the only one coming to town:

Members of the #CajunNavy are organizing and en route to Houston for #Harvey. Follow the group below on Facebook for more info. pic.twitter.com/HRaLftQK1p — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 27, 2017

Check back here for the latest updates on the storm and flooding, and leave the rescue operations to the trained professionals.

Stay safe, y’all.