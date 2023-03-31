Abby Lee Miller Thinks That Todd Chrisley Won’t ‘Be Able to Handle’ Prison Because ‘He’s Very Bougie’

The Dance Moms star weighed in on the prison life of former Chrisley Knows Best star, Todd Chrisley. He is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for various fraud charges. His wife, Julie Chrisley, is serving seven years for similar charges.

Prison Life

Miller, who served 8 months for bankruptcy fraud in 2017/18, told Entertainment Tonight that she believes the stars, Todd in particular, will have significant trouble adjusting to prison life.

“He’s very bougie,” she said. “He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels.”

Abby shared some personal details about her experience with being a public figure behind bars.

“When I went in, nobody even wanted to come to the front to get me. There were volunteers that come and give you a tour and all that,” she said. “No one would come except my dear friend, Michelle, who I still talk to at least once a week.”

Despite her lack of faith in Todd’s ability to adjust, Abby does believe that Todd will make the most of his time in prison.

“I think he’ll do some trade-outs. There’s a way to survive in there,” she stated.

Send-offs

Miller also shared that she had an Instagram exchange with Todd before he and his wife began their prison term. “I said, ‘Be careful.’”

In November, Todd and Julie’s sentences were announced. Todd, referred to by prosecutors as the ‘mastermind’ of the couple’s fraud scheme that lasted for years, was sentenced to 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Julie, who prosecutors thought had less responsibility, was given a seven year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Jackson County, Florida. On January 17, they reported to the Bureau of Prisons to start their sentences, however, she went to a medical prison facility in Kentucky instead.