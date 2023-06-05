Bindi Irwin Celebrates Eternal Love on Parents’ 31st Wedding Anniversary

In celebration of what would have been her parents’ 31st wedding anniversary, Bindi Irwin, 24, has made a heartfelt tribute post on Instagram. Bindi’s father is the late great Steve Irwin, a famous zookeeper and the star of The Crocodile Hunter.

For her parents’ anniversary, which is June 4, Bindi posted a photo of her parents in the 90s holding each other beside their truck by the ocean. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “A love like this is eternal. Happy Anniversary to my extraordinary parents.”

Bindi Irwin’s Emotional Instagram Posts

Steve and Terri Irwin got married in Australia in 1992, and stayed married until Steve was killed by a stingray in 2006. Bindi Irwin has hosted several wildlife shows throughout her life, and also won the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars.

Bindi recently made a similar post for Mother’s Day. In the Mother’s Day Instagram post, Bindi celebrated her mother by uploading a picture of Terri holding a baby Bindi slightly out the window of a parked car while Steve holds a bird close to the child. The post is captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous, strong, kind, loving, thoughtful mama. I’m grateful every day to be on this adventure of life with you.”

Bindi just became a mother herself, giving birth to a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in March 2021. Regarding the bond she feels with her baby, Bindi told People, “When we first got her home, it’s as if she’s always been with us. It’s a really strange feeling when you can’t remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before.”

In a separate interview with People, Bindi opened up more about her daughter. She said, “She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more. She knows so many animal names. It is unreal. I mean, I guess it runs in the family… She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don’t know how she knows them all. It’s really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world.”