Brad Pitt Alleges Angelina Jolie’s Winery Sale to Russian Damaged Its Reputation

A-list actor Brad Pitt is suing ex-wife Angelina Jolie amid claims that she sold their winery to a Russian oligarch. Pitt first filed the lawsuit in February 2023, seeking damages for declaratory relief and disgorgement, among others.

Jolie allegedly sold her share of the winery she owned with Pitt to Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by a company called Stoli Group, operated by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. In court documents, it is stated that Tenute del Mondo posed an “existential threat to the business.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Lawsuit

According to the lawsuit, “Shefler’s Russia-affiliated spirits conglomerate has been the subject of repeated boycotts in connection with Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and homophobic legislative Agenda. While Shefler may be seeking to launder his reputation by forcing a partnership with one of the world’s most well-known and popular actors, affiliation with Shefler and Stoli jeopardizes the reputation of the business that Pitt so carefully built with Perrin and with which Pitt has so closely and carefully associated himself and his image.”

The complaint continues, “As reflected by their conduct and statements to one another over time, Pitt and Jolie agreed that they would hold Miraval together and, if the time came, that they would sell their interests separately only with the other’s consent. But in the summer of 2021, amid a heated child custody dispute with Pitt, Jolie terminated those discussions and secretly purported to sell a 50% stake in the family home and family business.”

Despite claims that Jolie’s sale of her share of the winery was “unlawful,” and that Pitt is filing the lawsuit for the benefit of his family, a source close to Jolie informed People that they believe Pitt’s intentions are not genuine. They said, “Mr. Pitt saying that he is suing his ex wife to protect his family is hard to understand because he is well aware the children have not felt able to return to the house in France for almost seven years now due to the events that led to Ms. Jolie filing for divorce.”

Back in 2008, Pitt and Jolie became shareholders in Château Miraval S.A. In 2013, the former couple launched Miraval Wines.