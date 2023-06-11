Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Call Meth Abuse Rumors ‘False’ and ‘Repulsive’

The Daily Mail recently had a chat with Federline, who allegedly expressed his concerns about Spears possibly using drugs. Federline, 45, spoke out about this issue over the weekend.

False Claims

“I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys,” journalist Daphne Barak claimed Federline told her.

Federline posted a statement to his Instagram story, Federline stated that the claim is “false” and “repulsive,” adding that it “saddens” his family.

“[The] lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today,” he added in the statement.

Spears has responded to a report on her Instagram feed. She addressed her two sons and their strained relationship. In the post, she shared her thoughts and feelings on the matter.

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that,” she stated. “… It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low.”

“Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things,” she continued.

Retractions

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears’ family say they fear she is on METH and will die like Amy Winehouse https://t.co/4Wp01ZMqKz pic.twitter.com/NrKHrBsn6g — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 10, 2023

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a legal letter to The Daily Mail on Sunday. The letter addressed the reports of the star’s alleged use of crystal meth. Rosengart slammed these reports, as they were false and damaging to Spears’ reputation.

“The Daily Mail, through Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday containing numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding ‘crystal meth,’ ” the letter begins.

The notation continues: “And moreover, Britney’s representatives were never contacted prior to the publication of the story, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth.”

The letter concluded, “Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today’s standards of ‘journalism’ and the unfair scrutiny she has faced.”

Rosengart stated that he would “follow up separately” but requested that the outlet “confirm” that it would “immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story and conduct an internal investigation regarding this matter and the abuse of Britney and her children.”