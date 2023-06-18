Brittany Furlan Says She’s ‘Very Close’ With Husband Tommy Lee’s Ex Heath Locklear

Furlan spoke with PEOPLE about her close friendship and connection with the rocker’s ex Heather Locklear.

Videos by Rare

Fast Friends

SOURCE: MEGA

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her,” she shared. “I think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”

The comedian and actress, 36, tied the knot with rocker Tommy Lee, 60, in 2019. The couple had been dating for two years prior to their marriage. Interestingly enough, Lee had previously been married to Locklear, 61, almost 30 years ago. The two called it quits in 1993, after being married for seven years.

Furlan is excited to announce that she and the actress are on good terms. She emphasizes the importance of maintaining friendly relationships with Lee’s exes, something she’s made a conscious effort to do.

Past Loves and Lives

Via Rock Celebrities

“There’s a lot that goes on that I don’t share publicly that kept that from happening, [but] she’s very, very nice, so I’ve managed to have a relationship with her and I am so grateful for that,” she shared. “She tells me funny stories. Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years!”

Lee may have been married to Pamela Anderson in the past, but according to his current wife Furlan, he still considers Locklear as “the one that got away”. This was revealed in the band’s collaborative autobiography, The Dirt, published in 2002.

“She was the love of his life. I see it, because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person,” Furlan added. “Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”