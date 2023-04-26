Cheyenne Jackson Opens Up About His Lapse In Sobriety: ‘I’ve Been Carrying a Lot of Shame’

After a decade of sobriety, the actor revealed that he experienced a relapse.

Vulnerability

Jackson, 47, posted a frank message on Instagram on Monday, discussing his feelings of ‘shame’ after his relapse into alcohol addiction.

“Vulnerable is what I’m feeling today,” the star shared. “After nearly a decade of sobriety I fell off the wagon. I’ve been carrying a lot of shame. Scared to share it. But I know it can help someone so here I go.”

“I didn’t want to disappoint anyone who has looked up to me as a sober person so I’ve been just burying it away,” Jackson shared. “I took my eye off the ball. I stopped doing what I needed to do to keep myself on the path of my personal integrity. I could blame it on Covid. I could blame it on the state of the world. Mass shootings. A nation divided. The death of my co-star. But the truth is, I thought I had it all handled. I thought ‘I got this.’ But I don’t.”

“I am a work in progress. Always,” he finished. “Thank you to my support system. Thank you to @jamieleecurtis and so many others who have been there for me. It means everything to me. If you are out there struggling, you are not alone and there is a solution. I love you. And I love myself today and that feels really good to say. #progressnotperfection.”

Stronger Every Day

The actor then returned to the platform a few days later to thank his fans and friends for their encouraging messages.

“Yesterday I put myself on blast and recommitted to my own sobriety and I guess I wasn’t anticipating the outpouring of love that I have received,” Jackson expressed. “I just feel so loved and I feel grateful.”

“I’ve always kind of prided myself on being a lone wolf, somebody who doesn’t really need anybody, I can do it on my own,” the actor continued. “But as I get older I realize it doesn’t really serve me in a lot of ways, and in my sobriety it definitely doesn’t serve me because I need people and I need support.”