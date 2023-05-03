Derek Hough Was Shocked By The News Of Len Goodman’s Bone Cancer

Derek Hough is sharing his grief over the passing of his Dancing with the Stars colleague, Len Goodman.

Memories of Friends

During a podcast interview with the Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Hough, 37, talked about how he knew that Goodman’s health was waning. The specifics of his bone cancer came as a shock to him.

“We didn’t certainly didn’t know the extent [of his illness] — we had no idea the extent — because this was a huge shock to all of us,” he shared, “And it’s incredibly sad.”

After Goodman died, Hough talked about the “countless tears and phone calls” shared between colleagues and friends. They talked about “how much we just love the guy and how lucky we are and how lucky we were to spend as much time with him as we did.”

“I feel incredibly emotional and sad about it,” he shared. “And then at the same time, I feel so grateful that the last season that we shared together… I really savored the moments I spent with him and we were playful with each other and we had these one on one conversations.”

Love and Life

Before Goodman retired from DWTS, he left Hough with a gift. “I walked in my dressing room when there’s this giant picture of Len,” he shared about their last day on set together. “It was framed, beautiful gold frame and it’s a picture of him and it had this handwritten message from him.”

“It was so beautiful, but also like, inappropriate humor. Like, funny,” he continued. “It was a hilarious thing he wrote as well. And it was signed by him… I was just so touched and moved by that. Just thinking how our lives were so intertwined.”