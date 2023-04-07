Drew Barrymore ‘Never Gets Bored’ While Caring for Her 7 Pets

Barrymore says her NYC apartment is a “living, breathing household.”

Furry Friends

TIDY CATS

She recently began a partnership with Tidy Cats. “I don’t know how I did it exactly,” she told PEOPLE.

“I love seeing animals first thing in the morning. I love it when they sleep on the bed with me. I’m all over them. I never get bored. I just love affection,” she continued.

She has several different kinds of animals, including a bearded iguana named Jeremy, but her cats hold a special place in her heart.

“The first pets I ever got for myself were two rescue cats from the shelter when I was a teenager and living on my own. I wanted to create more of a homey environment. And I could not have loved them more.”

To The Rescue

All of her cats are rescues. “It never even crossed my mind to do anything but rescue. I figured there were so many cats that needed to be rescued. I’ve never considered buying one from a store,” Barrymore shared.

The family adopted Peach and Lucky around six years ago, and added Big Kitty and Little Kitty Barrymore to the family about four years later.

“Peach has a fabulous tail that we call ‘The Feather Duster’ because it’s just the biggest bushiest thing you’ve ever seen in your life. It looks like a tree in a big forest,” she said. “Big Kitty is a real lazy, big lover.”

“They couldn’t be more different,” she continued.

Barrymore talked about what the new partnership means for her and her furry feline family members. “They’re [Tidy Cats] very concerned with a cat’s mental space and well-being, which is really cat over commerce. I love their sort of attitude and mentality.”