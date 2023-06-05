Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Her Mother

Drew Barrymore is giving an in-depth look into her relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore.

Motherly Ties

Barrymore, 48, recently said in a Vulture profile that she will never stop caring about her mother, despite having been granted emancipation from her parents, Jaid and John Drew Barrymore, when she was only fourteen years old.

“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not,” Barrymore shared in reference to her NYC neighbors. “And I’m like, Well, I don’t have that luxury. But I cannot wait. I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow.”

“I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy,” the actress continued. “But I have to f—— grow in spite of her being on this planet.”

Life In Detail

During the interview, Barrymore quickly declared that she was not wishing negativity on her mother. “I dared to say it, and I didn’t feel good,” she shared. “I do care. I’ll never not care. I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up.”

She continued to explain the relationship with her mother in a text message. “I texted my mom for her birthday and she told me she loved me and she was proud of me. I don’t care how old you get or how big your mission is.”

“When your mom tells you she loves you, you revert back to small,” the message continued. “And the fact that she loves me with my truth and my honesty is the best time I have ever heard her say it.”

The actress told Vulture that she still talks to her mother and wrote a blog post for Mother’s Day in May in an attempt to improve her relationship with Jaid.

“I was really excited I could tell you I’ve done some serious work and I do feel different. I forgive my mom. I forgive my dad,” she shared, referencing her late father who died in 2004. “I’ve never forgiven myself, but I’d like to and I’m ready to.”