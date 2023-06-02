Duggar Docuseries Producers Talk Making Jill and Amy Feel ‘Comfortable’ Discussing Past ‘Trauma’ on Camera

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Amy (Duggar) King had the full support of the production team while they opened up about their family’s secrets in Prime Video’s Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries.

Videos by Rare

Baring All

The four-part limited series, which was released on Friday, looks into the numerous controversies surrounding the Duggar family and their very conservative religious organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Cori Shepherd, one of the producers of the documentary series, told PEOPLE that ensuring Jill (32) and Amy (36) felt comfortable while filming was of the utmost importance.

“I think one of the things that our company is really known for is giving survivors a voice. We did that with LuLaRich. Blye did it so beautifully with Spotlight, of course. And I’ve done it as well on other projects,” Shepherd shared. “I think that’s really what motivates us. … Everybody has a voice. This is amplifying the voices, giving them the platform. That’s what I thought was important.”

“We made [that intention] clear,” he continued.

“That’s what we were here for. They could talk about what they were comfortable speaking about,” she added. “We weren’t going to be super invasive and really work hard on trauma-informed interviewing so that we weren’t at any point being hurtful to people who had already been through so much.”

Faust also shared that the docuseries’ team “reached out to a number of family members and the ones who came on were Amy, Jill, and Deanna Duggar, Jim Bob’s sister, who was great.”

“We really wanted to make sure we gave everybody the opportunity to speak their piece if they wanted to come on the record,” Faust adds. “The three that you see in there are the ones who are willing to come on the record.”

Inspiring Change

Faust hopes that the docuseries makes an impact and creates change.

“There’s a couple of larger things to unpack. One is that systems need to be in place to protect the most vulnerable and those systems mother in as, you know, as consumers of media, whether it’s the producers and creators of media, whether it is political systems, whether it is civic systems,” she explained. “And it feels like really, in this instance, things fell through the cracks on a number of levels. And that’s with regard to the Duggars themselves, but also much bigger — and to the women and children within the Institute in Basic Life Principles, and the larger kind of ideology that they espouse that went out into various different churches and communities in the country.”

Faust continued, “Our hope is that people really take a look at that and start to ask of themselves, how was this allowed to flourish? And what was all of our roles in it and what do we do? How do we course correct this going forward?”