Hoda Kotb Details the Moment She Got the Text About Her Daughter Haley from Adoption Agency

Kotb opened up about her personal experience with adoption on the the Just B with Bethenny Frankel. She mentioned feeling like she’d run out of time for motherhood.

Dreams of the Heart

“I think when you realize that that wasn’t meant for you, or you think that at least initially, it’s a terrifying part of life because you have to face it,” she shared. “I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late.”

“For girls that it’s too late for, you don’t say it because if you say it, you’re expressing something that you’re never going to get,” she continued.

She mentioned walking and talking with a friend in the Hamptons who told her, “Well, we never wanted kids.”

“And I stopped and I looked at her and said, ‘I actually did,” Kotb added. “And she said, ‘You never said that,’ and I said, ‘Because it can’t be,’ and I couldn’t believe I said it out loud.”

After that conversation, “Everywhere I looked, I saw a sign that it was possible,” she added, “Maybe there’s a kid that needs me.”

“I filled out all the paperwork and did all the stuff that you do, and they’re like, ‘Okay, maybe a year, maybe six months, maybe five years, bye,'” she shared.

Wake Up Calls

Kotb was overwhelmed with emotion as she reminisced about the call that introduced her to her beautiful daughter, Haley Joy, who is now 6 years old. Since then, Haley has been joined by her little sister, Hope Catherine, who is 3.

“I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she said, ‘If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately,’” Kotb shared.

She continued, “I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, ’11:55. This is the moment everything changes,’ I knew it. And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, ‘Ashley?’ and she said two words to me. She said, ‘She’s here.'”

“I don’t know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close,” she said through tears. “I remember that feeling like it was yesterday,” she added.