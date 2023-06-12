Hoda Kotb Shares Her Reaction to Her Oldest Daughter Wanting to Wear a Crop Top

Hoda Kotb had to lay down the law with her daughter recently. During Monday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the 58-year-old co-host admitted that she turned down her 6-year-old daughter Haley’s desire to wear a crop top.

Videos by Rare

Setting Boundaries

“Haley wants to wear a mid-drift. She asked me about a mid-drift,” Kotb shared on the show with Jenna Bush Hager. “She was walking down the street and she goes, ‘Hi mom,’ and she pulled [her shirt] up halfway. I go, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘Nothing,’ and she’s giggling out of her mind.”

Kotb mentioned that while “you want your kids to feel good in your own skin,” the request to wear the crop-top was “a weird thing.”

“I said no. No, we’re not doing that,” Kotb continued, adding that the denial goes against her usual parenting style.

“I often wrestle with making your kid in charge or in control and then saying no. We always do the, ‘Do you want blueberries or raspberries? Do you want to wear pink or red, you pick! See, you can choose! See you have some control!'” Kotb shared. “Then I wonder, ‘What are we doing?'”

“Even though that’s what parenting is now,” she added, “sometimes you wonder if you have one choice… sometimes it has got to be no.”

Family Stories

Hoda Kotb is not only a proud mom to Haley, but also to her 3-year-old daughter, Hope. Recently, she shared her heartwarming adoption story on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast.

“I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late,” she said. “For girls that it’s too late for, you don’t say it because if you say it, you’re expressing something that you’re never going to get.”

After much contemplation, she decided to reach out to an adoption agency. Little did she know, this decision would be the one to change her life forever. Not too long after making the call, she received a life-altering message. It was a call that would bring her closer to the family she always dreamed of.

“I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, ’11:55. This is the moment everything changes,’ I knew it,” she shared. “And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, ‘Ashley?’ and she said two words to me. She said, ‘She’s here.'”

“I don’t know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close,” Kotb went on to say. “I remember that feeling like it was yesterday.”