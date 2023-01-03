Is MaCaulay Culkin Still Getting Royalties From Home Alone?

Macaulay Culkin burst into Hollywood in 1985 with enough dominance to carry multiple film franchises. He did just that, carrying Home Alone (November 1990 and November 1992), and Richie Rich (December 1994).

But ever since his career started in earnest with the first Home Alone movie, it seems people keep wanting to check in with Macaulay Culkin. Is he surviving child actor syndrome? Is he going to make another movie? Does he still get royalties from Home Alone?

We found answers to at least one of those questions.

Macaulay Culkin’s Family Life

UNITED KINGDOM – CIRCA 1991: Macaulay Culkin, Kieran Culkin (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Forty-two-year-old Macaulay “Mack” Culkin became the ultimate child star after his prominent performance in Home Alone. After his earlier appearance in Uncle Buck alongside comedic powerhouse John Candy, Culkin was the natural choice to play the demanding role of Kevin McCallister.

After that movie, Macaulay Culkin would go on to star in the respectable sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York — for which he got a Golden Globe Award nomination. Culkin flexed his acting chops with hard-to-pull-off roles in the tear-jerker My Girl (1991) and The Good Son (1993). And though he’s no longer a prolific actor, Culkin boasts other creative pursuits.

He fronted a pizza-themed comedy rock band for some time, the Pizza Underground, and published his own pop-culture satire site. Away from Hollywood, he’s always shown off a naturally playful side. Since Culkin officially retired from acting at age 14, many fans were shocked by his featured role in the 10th season of Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story.

Home Alone Is Off the Charts

As we all know, Culkin did more than rise to the challenge when it came to his biggest movie. A movie like Home Alone could easily have floundered with a boy lead who was too exaggerated. But Culkin carefully depicted Kevin as lonely, sweet, and only occasionally cocky.

Not to mention, his facial expressions have inspired countless imitations.

As of late December, Home Alone had made $476.7 million worldwide.

Culkin was only paid $110,000 for his starring role in the movie, Parade reported earlier this month. He reportedly doesn’t collect any royalties from Home Alone due to contractual limitations.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s Happy Marriage

Esquire managed to get deeper into the personal life of Macauley Culkin for the magazine’s February 2020 cover story, “Macaulay Culkin Is Not Like You.”

While reporting, journalist Ryan D’Agostino collected some telling tidbits about the intimate relationship that Culkin and Brenda Song share.

The couple resides in Los Angeles, California, in a house filled with pets: a parrot, three cats, some fish, and a Shiba Inu.

Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first baby a couple of years ago.

Dakota Song Culkin was born in April 2020 and named for Culkin’s sister, who died in 2008. (Culkin was the fourth of eight siblings in an unconventional acting family.)

Culkin and Song became engaged in January 2022.

In September, Song talked with People about her and Culkin’s lives, as well as what’s going on with their family.

“Wedding planning is so expensive and it takes up so much time,” Song said. “Being a new mom, we’re so busy. It feels so convenient to be able to sit down and be able to get everything done all at once.”

Song published a rare Instagram post in celebration of Culkin’s 40th birthday in August 2020.

“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being,” she wrote, according to People. “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you.”

Entertainment Tonight reported in late December 2022 that the couple are currently planning their wedding.

