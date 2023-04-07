James Marsden Shares His ‘Bizarre Experience’ While Serving on Jury Duty

Marsden, 49, did an exclusive interview with PEOPLE to chat about his new series on Freevee called Jury Duty.

During the interview he shared a rather odd personal experience he had while sitting in a jury seat of his own.

“I just served once before and it was a bizarre experience because it was here in L.A.,” he shared, “and I walked into the courtroom and there was a wall of headshots of actors who have served jury duty before — in a government building!”

“I was thinking in my mind, ‘Well, if anybody recognizes me, then maybe I would be a distraction. I don’t know. I wasn’t really trying to get off jury duty.”

He did become the distraction that he feared when one of the attorney openly praised him in court.

“One of the lawyers’ opening arguments – in the middle of an opening argument, he turned to me and he goes, ‘And I’ve loved everything you’ve done.”

“An eviction case or something,” Marsden explained.

He wanted to say, “Judge, I should go.” But he quickly remembered that “it was a courthouse with a wall full of headshots so, they’re gonna love that.”

The also joked about his kids during the interview, talking about how they aren’t as starstruck as other people.

“My kids have always been in the best way, kind of wonderfully underwhelmed with what I do,” he said. “They think it’s cool and they’re proud of me, but… I’m Dad. They like to me to be Dad.”

“My daughter has [expressed interest], but my boys, not yet. Not so far,” he continued. “My daughter is a very, very talented young lady, and so we’ll see. We’ll see. I wouldn’t discourage them for sure.”