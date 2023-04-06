Jennifer Lopez Faces Criticism for Launching Alcohol Brand Despite Publicly Discussing Her Sobriety

The court of public opinion is putting Lopez on trial after she announced her alcoholic beverage brand.

Not Well Received

On Wednesday, the performer announced her Italian coast-inspired beverage company. However, many of her fans responded with criticism, pointing out that Lopez does not drink.

“I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life,” she shared in a promotional video for the drink.

“I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola.”

It didn’t take long for spectators to admonish the singer’s decision to launch her own alcohol brand.

“I thought you’ve openly talked about not being a drinker because of how bad it is for you and also your hubs is in recovery. This feels like such a weird move for $$, I was hoping it was an elegant NA cocktail when I first saw this post,” one user commented.

“Oh man- promoting alcohol for the bag but promotes NOT drinking- nor does her husband …seems very opportunistic and honestly; offensive…like she assumes people don’t know any better than to catch those details 🙄,” another added.

Additional Accusations

Comments continue to flood J. Lo’s personal account and her new brand’s page.

“I’m disappointed that you’re promoting an alcoholic beverage when your husband has a serious issue with alcohol addiction. And my understanding is that you don’t drink. Why not promote non-alcoholic?? And also, it’s not that easy to find the ingredients on the website.”

“So you’re using the nickname Marc Anthony gave you when you had the secret affair with him while he was still married to Dayanara. And now you’re married to Ben and you wanna use it for an alcohol brand AND you don’t even drink?! Like….what?! That’s a slap to your man but hey….I’m sure you’ll find another man if he goes. Lol that’s jlo for ya! 🤣🤣🤣”