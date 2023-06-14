Kelly Clarkson Felt ‘Limited’ in Her Marriage But Chose to Stay Because of Her ‘Ego’

During a personal chat on We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle, the talented singer-songwriter shared her experience regarding her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She opened up about what prevented her from leaving him for so long.

A Different Life

“My ego… [I thought,] ‘I can do this. I can handle so much.’ My ego is, ‘I can control my actions, I can control my reactions, I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through.’ It becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way,” Clarkson shared.

“If I’m being completely honest, we don’t want to do what we saw done,” the artist continued, “I don’t want my kids to be those kids at school.”

Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for almost seven years before their divorce in 2020. Together, they share two children: Remington ‘Remy’ Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, who is 8½ years old.

“It’s a little different — they grew up here and it’s a very progressive city. But in the south, there was like two of us with divorced parents in our class. So it was very different,” she shared. “Even when you come down to like, daddy-daughter dances and you don’t have anyone show up. You have to think about all of those things and you play it out differently in your head too.”

Spreading Wings

“You try so hard and you think, ‘I do not want to do that to her, I don’t want to do that to him’ — that you never start thinking about yourself. That’s why sometimes to be selfish was important to me,” she continued.

“I felt limited. And I don’t feel like that’s the truth for all marriages, I just think that was my case. To say that’s just his fault, that’s my fault for allowing that to happen. That’s my work as well. It could also be limiting because as in love as I was, I just wasn’t ready. Maybe the other person wasn’t either and you try to make it work but it doesn’t.”