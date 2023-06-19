Kelly Clarkson Says She and Brandon Blackstock Tried Therapy Before Divorce

Kelly Clarkson sat down with ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair to discuss her upcoming album, Chemistry, which is set to drop this Friday. The singer got candid about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, revealing that she didn’t save any money on therapy by making the album. “Girl, I didn’t save.”

“I’ve been regularly doing it. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties and… not just about the relationships, just in general, I’d never really done regular therapy or anything like that,” she shared.

The musician continued, “Usually, honestly, writing is therapeutic for me and I have a really great group of friends, so I feel like I have a good, you know, listening party and like to bounce things off of thoughts and feelings or whatever. But it literally was a really good turning point for me. They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations and also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn’t know anything but just knows what’s happening in the now. And that was really helpful.”

The artist chatted about how therapeutic writing can be when she is “going through something.”

“That’s why I always say like people’s best work of art, whether you’re a sculptor, painter, writer, whatever you are, it’s usually after a hard time because that’s when they’re feeling everything so intensely, the artist, right?” Clarkson shared.

“I didn’t want to come out with just like an angry [record]. Anger is there. But you know, there’s anger, there’s sadness, there’s happiness, there’s hope, like there’s all of it on there. So that was really important to me, too, to make sure all of that was in there,” she added.