Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Is Asking For $248K Per Month in Child Support

Kevin Costner is currently going through a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Christine. According to court documents, Christine is asking for a whopping “$248,000 total for all three children.”

Countermoves

In the divorce filings, Christine states that the requested amount “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” She is also asking for Costner to pay all of the private school tuition, fees for athletics and other extracurricular activities as well as healthcare for their three children.

The request for order, filed on Friday in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, does not mention any request for spousal support.

Kevin’s income for the year 2022 was an impressive $19,517,0641, as per the documents. Meanwhile, their expenses, excluding taxes, were at $6,645,285. Despite this, the family’s net income was $7,595,520, after factoring in all expenses and taxes.

Some of the expenses that were listed include regular trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, as well as hosting numerous guests that require caterers or chefs. With that said, the family also has to keep up with the maintenance of their many large properties, which costs them around $2 million annually.

Rebuttals

Costner’s lawyers have previously stated that according to their prenuptial agreement, Christine had to vacate their shared house, which is valued $145 million, within 30 days of filing for divorce. This was on May 1st, and the deadline has come and gone, yet she still remains on the property.

In the documentation, Costner offered $38,000 in child support in addition to covering “100% of certain child related costs, including private school tuition, books, fees and uniforms and school trips, children’s sports, camps and other agreed upon extracurricular activities,” as well as healthcare coverage, therapy, and other medical expenses.

The actor also agreed to pay $30,000 toward a rental property for Christine and $10,000 for her moving costs. He also stated that she can enlist the staff to assist her in the move. In addition to these expenses, Costner has given his wife $1 million per their prenup.

New details filter in as the proceedings continue.