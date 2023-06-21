Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Says He Told Their Children About The Divorce Via 10-Minute Zoom Call

Christine, the 49 year old wife of Kevin Costner, revealed in a court filing that Costner, 68, broke the news of their divorce to their children – Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16 – through a brief Zoom call while he was shooting on location in Las Vegas.

Family Units

According to the documentation, Christine stated that. “The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them. It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together.”

Christine also expressed concerns to her estranged husband about the children hearing the new of their divorce through an “outside source.” She also shared “several articles about the importance of talking to the children as a united front” and was under the impression that they’d navigate the situation together.

“He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,'” she alleged.

Concerns Expressed

“After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present,” she claims. “I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person,” she explained.

A source close to the family also revealed that Christine filed for divorce while Costner was shooting on location. “He FaceTimes all the time with the kids when he is away working,” the source added.