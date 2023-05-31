Lindsie Chrisley Opens Up About ‘Chaotic’ Adoption By Stepmother Julie Chrisley

Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about the experience of being officially adopted by Todd Chrisley’s spouse Julie Chrisley.

Blended Families

On Wednesday’s episode of PodcastOne’s The Southern Tea, Lindsie reflected on her decision to go through with legal adoption as a young adult. She shared her thoughts on what she would do differently if given the chance to do it all over again.

“That decision was made when I was 19 years old. She did legally adopt me,” Lindsie shared. “That whole process was, looking back on it, a lot more chaotic than what I felt like it was when I was living it.”

She continued, sharing that at the time she felt as though she “was going through an identity crisis” that caused her to feel “a lack of belonging.”

“I thought I was raised by my dad and Julie and raised with their children that they jointly created. And I felt like to be a part of that and make that feel whole, that going through that adoption process would solidify those feelings,” she shared.

Outlook on Life

“And I would never have to do to therapy or anything like that because all of my feelings of abandonment would just go away. And that absolutely is not what happened,” she added. “I feel like I, more so, complicated the situation more than anything. I wish that I would have done therapy ahead of walking through that process because I feel like I would have gotten more out of it had I done the actual work before making that decision.”

“I don’t have any regrets for going through with the adoption. I just feel like looking back on it, I would have actually done the work before I made that decision. Again, glad that I made the decision, don’t have regrets because the last thing I want is for people to go online and say, ‘Oh, well, she regrets this decision. No, I do not regret the decision.”

