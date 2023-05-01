Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington’s Son Draven Opens Up About Growing Up with The Late Singer

The 21-year-old son of Chester Bennington — the late singer from Linkin Park who passed away by suicide in 2017 — is speaking with PEOPLE about his involvement in the new MTV and Paramount+ show Family Legacy, while sharing memories of his father.

Growing Up

Draven remembers going on tour with the band when he was younger. He shared the details of a stop in Australia.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“I don’t know if it was my first time going with them, but it’s the first that I remembered at least. We went out there with a bunch of my siblings, and he had a couple of shows going on, but we also did family stuff. We went out and saw kangaroos at the zoo and went to the beaches and everything like that,” he shared. “It was a great vacation, and I remember we were standing out in one of the venues.”

“I think my little brother was like taking a nap or something. It was just dad that was up on stage, just doing sound check stuff. And nobody was in there except for all the guys like setting everything up,” he added.

“Now, I was standing where the crowd was standing. Nobody was there, and he threw the drumsticks out to me, and I got to catch them by myself. I had always wanted to do that, but that was the first time I was able to do it, which was fun.”

Family Legacies

DEREK RIKER AND DREW RIKER

When Chester was not on tour with the band, he made sure to spend a lot of quality time with his children.

“One of our biggest things that we would do together and to go rock climbing. And it would be me and my little brother, Tyler, and that would usually be our thing. Every now and then, we’d go out and go rock climbing at this place, Hangar 18. It was just one of our favorite things.”

Draven hopes to make a similar impact on music that his dad had.

“Every time I hear somebody’s story, telling like how much my dad’s music impacted their life, I just think it’s really beautiful. I think that’s really sweet how something that he was just doing as a passion, what he loved, had that effect on so many people,” Draven shared. “I get so many just lovely stories of things like, ‘I had this really bad day and I threw on this song from your dad and it completely changed it around.'”

He added, “I’m so happy that he was able to do that for people, and that’s something that I would eventually want to be able to do one day with my stuff. I think that’s the point of making music, to make an impact on people, to have fun and reach out and connect with others.”