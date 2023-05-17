Michael Douglas Says He’s an ‘Expert at Sex Scenes’

Douglas received an Honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony. During the festivities, he talked about his career and the importance of family.

The actor talked about the controversy surrounding him during the release of Basic Instinct festival premiere in 1992 when he deemed himself an ‘expert at sex scenes” while discussing the dynamics of the love scene from the film. He went on to star in several other sexual thrillers like Fatal Instinct and Disclosure.

The actor said that he’s “proud of the fact my history with women in films … most of them have given their best performances.” He talked about rehearsing some of the scenes with Sharon Stone.

“The secret, I guess — since I’ve become the expert on sex scenes in movies — is rehearsal,” he shared. “You do a fight scene, you have to work out the choreography. … When you do that you go, ‘Okay, I throw a punch, boom, you go back and you come back, you throw, boom.’ You start very slowly and then you work your way up to a faster pace.”

“Well, the same thing; and particularly if you’re doing a love scene, it’s important for the lady that you’re not taking advantage,” he added, “You tell them beforehand when you’re starting: ‘Alright, I’m going to put my hand here. Is that alright? Okay, you put your hand here and then we’re going to go kiss, kiss, and then we are going to go … we’re going to go down.’ “

He talked about how most of his scenes were shot before intimacy coordinators started working on sets.

“It’s very well choreographed,” Douglas continued.

When talking about Basic Instinct’s festival premiere several years ago, he mentioned the shock and awe that sparked amongst viewers.

“Normally, if you come here with a film and you’re fortunate enough that it’s been chosen, it’s going to be something interesting. I’ve had different experiences here,” he shared. “I mean, Basic Instinct was unique, even for France. Seeing that sex scene on the Palais Festival’s huge screen, biggest screen I’ve ever seen, was a little overwhelming, I think, for a lot of people.”

“We had a very quiet dinner afterwards,” he added. “Everybody was just sort of digesting it. But it was a lot of fun.”

