Nick Cannon Doesn’t Do ‘Government’ Child Support: ‘My Account is Their Account’

Nick Cannon is proud of taking care of his large family, which includes members from different backgrounds.

Family Matters

Photo: MICHAEL BUCKNER/BILLBOARD VIA GETTY

Cannon was a guest on Jason Lee’s podcast where he talked about navigating co-parenting with the mothers of his children.

“I don’t care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract, ‘You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave,’ ” he stated.

“Money comes and goes. I always tell people, ‘Money don’t make you happy. Happy makes you money,'” he added. “So I’m always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family.”

Cannon stated that he provides financial support for his children in a way that is “not in the child support system that is run by the government.”

“My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there’s a lot in there, so we ain’t gon’ run out,” he added.

Family Trees

Nick Cannon has twelve children. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, twin boys, Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

He shares Rise Messiah, Golden Sagon, and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. Son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. He recently welcomed 5-month-old daughter Alyssa Scott. His young son Zen passed away in 2021.

Cannon has shared quite a bit on how he chooses to navigate his large family.

“I’m good with my dozen,” Cannon said in a guest spot on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. “But there’s no way to answer that question correctly because everyone has a problem with however I answer it, so I just say as of right now I have 12 and I’m very happy, but if — I don’t know what’s in store in the future.”