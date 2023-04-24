Ree Drummond’s Daughter Alex Opens Up About Her Car Getting Stolen

Alex revealed to her fans on Monday that her car was stolen from outside her father-in-law’s house in Texas.

Something Taken

Courtesy of Ashley Alexander Photography

She recounted the incident through Instagram stories, stating that the night before her truck was stolen, she and her husband Mauricio Scott had parked it on the street.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“We were at Mauricio’s dad’s house in Kingwood, Texas, and we parked the car on the street in front of his house at like 8 p.m. Friday night,” shared. “And Mauricio was going to golf with his dad that morning and came out and the car was gone.”

They discovered something on the street which seemed to suggest that foul play had taken place.

“It was gone and there was glass on the street…the glass on the street definitely confirmed it was stolen because towing companies would not break the window,” she shared. “We called the police and she confirmed no towing companies in the area had my license plate.”

There’s no trace of the vehicle and Alex is not “very hopeful that it will be found.”

Precious Items

Via Instagram @alexmariedrum

There wasn’t much in the car to be stolen, but Alex was upset about one particular item that was in the car.

“My bible was in there, which is kind of sad — my bible that I’ve taken notes on for like 10 years,” she stated. “But you know what, I just keep praying that whoever took it, somehow gets some use out of the bible. That is my prayer through all of this.”

“I didn’t know how common it is for cars to get stolen without the key,” she added, “Like I had my key. I had my car locked – didn’t even think that could really happen.”