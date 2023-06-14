Riley Keough Paying Priscilla Presley $1 Million and $400K in Legal Fees In Family Trust Settlement

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Riley Keough is taking over as the sole trustee of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. As part of a previous agreement, it seems that Riley will be giving her grandmother Priscilla Presley $1 million.

Document Details

In May, Riley, 34, and Priscilla, 78, came to an agreement, which was kept confidential by their lawyers. However, a recent court filing in Los Angeles revealed a shocking detail buried deep within the 95-page document: the settlement cost a pretty penny.

According to the documents, Riley is obligated to pay Priscilla $400,000 for legal fees and costs “at the same time as the one million payment as stated in Paragraph 6 of this Agreement.”

In Paragraph 6, it is mentioned that Riley will be making a payment to Priscilla. However, the exact amount is redacted and will be made within 10 days after Riley receives the life insurance proceeds.

When Priscilla resigns the agreement, Riley will make the payment “after receiving the proceeds of her mother’s life-insurance policy,” according to the documents.

Coming to Agreement

On Monday, Riley submitted a petition to the court for approval of the May settlement agreement. Her attorney, Justin Gold, expressed that if the agreement is approved, Keough will not be charging for her services as a trustee, whereas Priscilla may have done so.

Gold added: “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family.”

Priscilla has been officially removed as the Trustee of her daughter’s estate, according to documents. This happened on May 11th and will remain in place even if Riley’s petition is not approved since Priscilla signed a settlement agreement.