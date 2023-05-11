Rob Lowe is Celebrating 33 Years of Sobriety With A Message of ‘Hope and Joy’

On Wednesday, Lowe posted a photo of himself enjoying the ocean with a stunning sunset as a backdrop. The actor is honoring over three decades of sobriety.

Celebrating Recovery

The caption read, “If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it and are willing to work for it!” he added in the caption, explaining he has “found recovery” and is living a life “full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs, and fun.”

The actor credits the bulk of his sober journey to his wife, Sheryl Berkoff. In 2015, Lowe accepted the Spirit of Sobriety award at the 2015 Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular. In his speech, he gave a special thanks to his partner.

“She inspired me to get sober,” he shared, “She’s put up with my defects of character, as they call it. In sobriety, the lessons keep coming if you’re lucky enough to be along as long as I have. She’s stood by through all of that. And I love you very much.”

Heartfelt Family Affairs

At the January 2023 premiere of the father and son show Unstable, Lowe touched on some lessons he’s learned along the way.

“I’ve learned so much in my 33 years of recovery,” he shared. “But the number one thing I know is, until someone is ready, until they’re ready — not until you’re ready, until they’re ready — it’s not going to happen.”

Rob’s son John Owen has also embarked on a sober journey of his own. He talked about how his parents played a major role in his monumental lifestyle change.

“To be completely honest and serious about it, I’m eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help,” he shared.

“And I know a lot of people don’t have that. And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I’ll forever be grateful for that,” he added.