Robert De Niro Discusses Becoming a Father Again at 79, Shares Heartfelt Message for Newborn Daughter Gia

On April 6, Robert De Niro‘s girlfriend Tiffany Chen gave birth to their daughter, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. Robert De Niro is 79, while Chen, who is a martial arts instructor, is 45. Gia is De Niro’s seventh child.

During a recent interview on Today, De Niro opened up about having a newborn at almost 80 years old. He said, “Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning, and he’s a few years older than me. God bless him, very happy for him,” before adding that the birth of his own newborn daughter “feels great.”

Robert De Niro Shares Thoughts on Having a Newborn

The beloved actor revealed how his views on parenting have changed throughout the years. He said, “I have certain awareness — when you’re older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual. It’s amazing, but I’m very happy about it.”

During the interview, Hoda Kotb pulled out a onesie for a baby. After De Niro accepted the gift, he exclaimed, “Gia, this is for you, honey.”

The critically lauded actor has seven children with four different partners. De Niro was married to Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988 and the pair share a daughter, 51-year-old Drena, as well as a son, 46-year-old Raphael. With his second wife Grace Hightower, De Niro shares 11-year-old Helen and 24-year-old Elliot. De Niro and Hightower separated in 2018 after over 20 years of marriage. De Niro also has twin sons, 27-year-old Julian and Aaron, with ex-partner Toukie Smith.

Robert De Niro is one of the most influential actors of all time. The incredible performer first graced the big screen with starring roles in The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, and Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull. De Niro has had a legendary career throughout the decades, later appearing in several other notable films by Martin Scorsese including Casino, Goodfellas, Cape Fear, and 2019’s The Irishman. De Niro also made a memorable appearance in DC’s Joker. The beloved actor is currently set to star in Scorsese’s latest, Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as the upcoming films About My Father and Wise Guys.

