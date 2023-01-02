Robin Roberts Reveals She’s Getting Married This Year

Robin Roberts has officially stated that she’s planning to tie the knot with her long-term partner Amber Laign. While talking to author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, Roberts went on to reveal that she was expected to get married in 2023. The Good Morning America host has been dating her girlfriends since 2005. When asked if we will be hearing wedding bells soon, she answered, “I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet… I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage.

“We’re getting married this year.”

She also posted an Instagram video sharing the news, captioning the post, “Saying YES to marriage in 2023 💍 Always a joy to chat with @gabbybernstein…she joined us LIVE with a manifestation challenge to realize your dreams in the new year. #marriage #manifestation #loveislove.”

Robin Roberts is Getting Married

“It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but… it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter,” she stated referencing Laign’s long battle with breast cancer.

Roberts also battled breast cancer herself back in 2017, before she was diagnosed with bone marrow disease in 2012. Speaking about her diagnosis, she told Ellen DeGeneres back in April that she was doing well.

A Celebration For All

“I went through it twice, barely shed a tear,” she stated. “I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. She is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.” Laign, on the other hand, also completed her radiation treatment back in July. At that time, Roberts posted an Instagram video celebrating her soon-to-be wife.

“Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation.”