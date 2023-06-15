Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James Says It’s ‘A Little Weird’ to Watch ‘And Just Like That’ 

James, Sarah Jessica Parker’s son, seems a bit confused when it comes to watching his mom’s latest show, And Just Like That.

Videos by Rare

New Experiences

James and his father, Matthew Broderick, made an appearance at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Thursday. It was an exciting event, but the son, 20, confessed that he had a tough time watching Max’s revival of HBO’s Sex and the City series, which was also airing that night.

“I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, ’cause I haven’t watched the original,” James shared. “It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it’s accessible.”

“I guess it’s kind of obvious why maybe I hadn’t watched the original show as a kid,” he quipped.

Sex and the City was a popular TV series that aired from 1998 to 2004. Sadly, it ended before James even reached his second birthday. The show was followed by two films in 2008 and 2010, but they were not for kids James’ age.

Legacies

“But now I don’t really have an excuse,” James continued. “People ask like, ‘Oh, is that awkward for you? There’s like a lot of [risqué] scenes.’ That’s not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before.”

James is currently on summer break from school, and when it comes to tuning into the new season of And Just Like That, he added that “Yeah, I’m really running out of excuses.”

As for his own career as an actor, James said, “Recently, I’ve tried it out a little bit.”

As for Broderick, he spilled the beans on the tips he’s given James about pursuing an acting career. He elaborated, “Just keep at it as long as you really love it, you know? If you don’t like it, don’t go crazy sticking to it. I always feel funny telling people, ‘Stick with it no matter what sometimes,’ but people who do stick with it tend to really love it, so I guess that takes care of itself.”

“But take it one step at a time and don’t take it too personally,” he continued.