Sarah Paulson Gave Money to Pedro Pascal to ‘Feed Himself’ When He Was Struggling as An Actor

In a profile with Esquire, Paulson discussed her longtime friendship with The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal. They’ve known each other since the 1990s when Pascal was a student at Tish School of Arts in NYC.

“We would go to see movies all the time in those years,” Pascal shared, “and we would get so lost in them. You can fill in the blanks about the why of that however you like, but I think there were things we wanted to escape mentally, emotionally, spiritually.”

In 1999, Pascal, a struggling actor, moved to Los Angeles after getting roles on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and MTV’s Undressed. He was often unsuccessful in auditions, going from one failed attempt to the next.

Pascal returned to New York City in 2000 after going back to Chile following his mother’s death, but nothing of substance was coming his way. Paulson was getting more consistent work than Pascal, and she would check up on him to make sure he had enough to eat.

“There were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself,” Paulson shared.

Pascal said that Paulson was a part of his “New York Family” – something he needed while learning to navigate the rough season of his career.

“I died so many deaths,” Pascal shared. “My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was 29 years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”

