Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt That Left Her Hospitalized

In an interview with Patrick Custer for the Unlocked podcast, the former Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that she had attempted suicide in the past.

“I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience,” Chrisley shared. “But for me, it was more a cry for help.”

Chrisley recalled the event happened when she was around fifteen or sixteen years old. Though she wasn’t certain of the exact timeline, she thought it must have occurred around the time her family started filming their first USA Network reality series.

“It’s so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like you’re mind just blocks it out,” she said. “I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur.”

“I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had,” she added. “Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn’t want to be held at the hospital.”

She went on to note that “nothing’s wrong with me, it was just a bad moment.”

Chrisley added that it “was also hard coming off of that straight in into reality television in front of the world and having even more thrown at you.”

“I just kind of remember masking over. Like, I was fine,” she shared. “You know, that was just like a hiccup. I’m fine, I’m not crazy.”

Chrisley mentioned that her parents really “stepped up” when she needed support.

“My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk,” she shared. “Telling me his life stories, his trauma. Trying to let me know like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.’ And talking to me about it. And it took me a while.”

Chrisley has spoken about her mental health struggles before. On an episode of her podcast, she talked about the consequences of her past suicide attempt and what made her want to keep going.

“I suffered from really bad depression, and I remember that next morning waking up and there being a devotional that my dad had gotten in his email from Joel Osteen, and that’s why I speak so highly of Joel, because he kinda saved me,” she recalled, “And the devotional was Romans 8:28, and it stated that through whatever hardships and adversities you go through, God’s gonna turn around and use it to your advantage.”

She concluded, “And it was literally like, in a snap of a finger, I went from this anger towards God, to in my heart saying, ‘All right, God, you know what, why not me?’ Like, what makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?”