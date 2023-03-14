Selena Gomez ‘Lied’ About Not Caring About Body Shamers: ‘Crying My Eyes Out’

The “sticks and stones” saying may have worked when we were younger, but as we age, we realize that words can hurt just as much as the stones and the sticks.

Actress, singer, and successful entrepreneur Selena Gomez is opening up about how the unkind words of body-shaming critics has affected her recently.

“I lied — I would go online and I would post a picture of myself and I would say, ‘It doesn’t matter.'”

She made an appearance on Apple TV+ new documentary series Dear… talking about how the comments that have been made about her body. The fluctuating changes are mostly caused by her ongoing battle with lupus.

“My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it,” she shared. “It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.”

Selena talked about how she curated a social media presence that depicted her being unaffected by the comments she received. In reality, she was incredibly upset by them and only acknowledging that fact when she was alone.

“All the while, being in the room posting and crying my eyes out because nobody deserves to hear those things.”

“Though I was posting these things saying it doesn’t bother me, because I didn’t want it to bother other people who are experiencing the same thing, getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love,” she continued. “I just think it’s so unfair. I don’t think that anybody deserves to feel less than.”

The Only Murders In The Building star went live on TikTok to discuss her lupus medication and other factors surrounding the current season of her life.

“[I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful, and you’re wonderful.”