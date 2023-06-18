Tom Brady Says ‘Being a Dad Is the Best Thing in My Life’

Brady took to Instagram to share some love for his dad and reflect on his own journey as a father. In a heartwarming post, he paid tribute to his dad and expressed his gratitude for all the lessons he has learned from him.

Fatherly Love

Tom Brady took to Instagram to share his family’s special moments with his followers. In a carousel of photos, he featured his dad, Tom Brady Sr., and his three kids – Vivian, Benjamin, and Jack. The caption read: “On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up.”

“Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” he added. “They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily 🤣)and cherish every moment (mostly😂) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most.”

The caption concluded: “Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad.”

Heartfelt Tributes

Brady had a special message for both of his exes, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, on Mother’s Day this year.

“Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives,” Brady wrote. “Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones.”

He continued, “We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.”