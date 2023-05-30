11-Year-Old Arrested and Accused of Armed Robbery and Assault in Washington, D.C.

An 11-year-old boy in Washington, D.C. is facing charges of robbery while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with a number of incidents, officials said.

His alleged crime spree began May 21, when D.C. Metro Police were called and told by a victim that someone had approached them and told them to surrender their belongings. When the victim initially refused, the individual brandished a gun.

The next incident came about three days later in the middle of the afternoon, when two suspects approached an alleged victim as they rode bikes. The victim pushed the suspects, who then took off, but one of them allegedly pointed a gun in the victim’s direction, police said.

11-Year-Old Arrested

A third robbery took place Friday, when the suspect, riding a bike, approached a third individual and demanded their belongings. The suspect appeared to have a firearm in his possession, police said.

The 11-year-old was arrested over the weekend and charged in all three cases. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Per the DC Metro Police press release:

“Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.”

