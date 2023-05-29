11-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Chest By Police After Calling 911

This month, an 11-year-old Mississippi boy named Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by a police officer after calling the police. It was reported that the boy repeatedly asked his mother, “Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?'”

Aderrien called 911 after the father of one of his siblings came to his family’s home and was acting “irate” outside. The boy’s mother, Nakala Murry, said that when the officer arrived at the home, he “had his gun drawn at the front door and asked those inside the home to come outside.” When Aderrien obliged and walked outside, he was shot.

11-Year-Old Boy Shot By Officer

The boy has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries. Carlos Moore, the Murray family attorney, says that Aderrien is “blessed to have survived, but he’s still in pain emotionally and mentally.” Aderrien suffered from a lacerated liver, collapsed lung, and fractured ribs as a result of the shooting.

Moore divulged additional details regarding the shocking incident, stating that he does not believe the officer could have mistaken the young child for the grown man behaving erratically outside the home, who was 6 feet tall. Moore said, “This 11-year-old child was about 4 feet 10 it looks like and so he could not have been confused. So we don’t know what happened, but we do know this officer’s actions were reckless, very reckless, and could have led to the loss of life.”

In an official statement, Moore added, “No child should ever be subjected to such violence at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve. We must demand justice for this young boy and his family. We cannot allow another senseless tragedy like this to occur. We must come together as a community to demand change and accountability from our law enforcement officials.”

Aderrien’s shooting is currently under investigation. Moore and the boy’s family are calling for the officer to face charges and be fired from his job.

