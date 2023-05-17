12-Year-Old Arrested For Fatally Shooting Employee at Sonic Restaurant

A 12-year-old boy and 20-year-old man have been arrested after the shooting death of an employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Keene, Texas.

Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with Angel Gomez, 20, in the parking lot of the establishment, located about 40 miles southwest of Dallas.

The 12-year-old is accused of shooting Davis several times with an AR-style rifle, police chief James Kidd told the Dallas Morning News. The shooting followed what was reportedly an unspecified disturbance in the parking lot.

Angel Gomez

Angel Gomez (Keene Police Department)

The 12-year-old allegedly got the gun from Gomez’s vehicle, using it to shoot Davis several times. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gomez and the 12-year-old suspect reportedly fled the scene after the incident. Gomez eventually returned, though, at which time he was arrested on a murder warrant. The preteen, whose name has not been released, was later found and arrested in the nearby town of Rio Vista, police said.