14-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging Inside California High School: ‘Heartbreaking’

Extremely sad news has been reported out of a southern California high school. A 14-year-old reportedly committed suicide inside Lindhurst High School, which is located in the town of Olivehurst.

The body of the young teen, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found hanging inside the school. It has been reported that various students at the school saw the body, and police are looking for the youths in order to gather statements.

Tragic Death of California Teen Rocks Community

Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson spoke to reporters, saying, “It does appear to be a suicide. It’s an active, ongoing investigation.” The teen in question apparently ran away from home around 6 AM on the morning of her death. Police were looking for the girl, who was a middle school student, when she was first reported missing.

The school was understandably very shaken by the unfortunate incident. The school has been closed since the incident, along with the adjacent school South Lindhurst Continuation High School, with all classes being canceled at Lindhurst High School immediately after the body was found.

Olivehurst, which is a fairly small town 40 miles north of Sacramento, is reeling from the event. The town’s population is only made up of 15,000 residents, with many of them most likely knowing the girl’s family. Anderson said, “I know I can speak for our entire department when I say we are incredibly heartbroken from this tragedy. This will undoubtedly impact our community and I urge anyone suffering with suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately.”

Grief counselors and psychologists are going to still be working out of Lindhurst High School while classes are canceled, offering guidance to any grieving students. The Superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District offered a statement on the tragic occurrence, which in part read, “Today is traumatic for the whole community of Lindhurst and the entire Yuba County.”

According to PBS, teen suicide is on the rise, especially among young girls. “Among girls, 30 percent said they seriously considered attempting suicide, double the rate among boys and up almost 60 percent from a decade ago.”