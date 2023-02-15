15-Year-Old Boy and Girl Charged With Murder of Transgender Teenager Brianna Ghey

Following the death of a 16-year-old transgender girl in a village in England, two schoolchildren have been charged with murder. The suspects, a 15-year-old boy and girl, were charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey, who was discovered deceased with fatal stab wounds in Linear Park, Culcheth, in the northwest of the country.

The two teenagers cannot be named due to legal restrictions. Members of the public reported the discovery of Ghey’s body on a park path to emergency services on Saturday afternoon. Initially, the police indicated that there was no evidence to suggest that the circumstances of her death were linked to hate before later stating that all potential angles were being explored, “including whether this was a hate crime.”. Following the news of Ghey’s death, her family released an emotional statement via the police force, Cheshire Constabulary, which is handling the investigation.

Brianna Ghey

“Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation. The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated.”

An online crowdfunding campaign has raised nearly £90,000 ($109,000) to support Ghey’s family, and organizers hope the funds will help pay for a funeral to match her personality.

The charges against the two 15-year-old were announced a day after candlelit vigils were held in Liverpool and Bristol, with more planned across the country. This includes events that are being organized by trans rights and LGBT campaigners in London, Manchester, and Brighton on Wednesday.

