16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight

A tragic incident occurred at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old student Jayden Jess Pienta.

The Santa Rose Police Department reported the altercation took place in a classroom around 11 a.m. where two students were stabbed. Pienta sustained three or more stab wounds and was sadly declared dead at a local hospital. His family confirmed the news to local news outlet KPIX.

A memorial has been created outside the school in honor of Pienta. According to authorities, the fight broke out when two 16-year-olds entered an art class and confronted a 15-year-old freshman. Although a teacher and three aides initially stopped the fight, it resumed and the freshman pulled out a knife with a blade between four to five inches long, allegedly stabbing both 16-year-olds.

“One of those students received what appeared to be three stab wounds to his upper body. One student received one stab wound to his left hand,” Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan said to KPIX. He believes there had been “some previous altercations between these students.”

Jayden Jess Pienta

According to a statement by the police, officers arrived on the scene about four minutes after the emergency call and immediately started to administer CPR to Peinta. KPIX reported that both stabbed students gave initial statements to the authorities while being conscious. The second victim is expected to survive the injuries.

The 15-year-old freshman involved in the incident allegedly left campus after the fight but was later found by the police in a nearby creek bed. Due to his age, he remains anonymous, but has been arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on several charges, including three felony counts of homicide, attempted homicide, and weapon possession on a school campus, as well as a misdemeanor of battery on a school campus.

Cheryl, Pienta’s grandmother, told KPIX that “he was a good boy, he was a quiet, gentle boy. He didn’t harm anybody. This is so out of character for something like this to happen to him. I don’t understand.”

His aunt stated there wasn’t anything they could have done to stop the tragic incident. “He was a great kid,” she stated. “He minded his own business, he did good in school. He was one of the sweetest, most lovable, kindest, cutest, just so bashful and compassionate. He didn’t deserve any of this, nobody saw this coming.”