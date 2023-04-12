16-Year-Old Dies While Rescuing Kids Stuck in Undercurrent in Florida

While on vacation with his family for spring break, 16-year-old Bryce Brooks died a hero when he dove into the ocean in Pensacola, Florida to save the lives of multiple children caught in an undercurrent. When Brooks disappeared into the ocean, his family friend Charles Johnson II followed after him. Sadly, Johnson also did not survive the ordeal. The incident occurred at the Perdido Key.

The four children that Brooks was attempting to save did survive the incident. Other beachgoers carried Brooks and Johnson out of the ocean, who were both unconscious. Both died after being airlifted to the hospital.

Bryce Brooks’ Heroic Act Resulted in His Dead

Brooks’ stepfather Shivy Brooks spoke about his beloved stepson during a press conference, saying, “The selflessness that it takes for someone to make such a sacrifice, to do so at only the age of 16, we’re so proud as parents how our son has shown up in this moment. Let it be amplified that Atlanta developed kids that would give up their life for others that they didn’t even know… Bryce is a hero. He literally saved the lives of four kids at the expense of his own and the world should know.”

The horrific ordeal was captured on video, which is now in the custody of law enforcement. Brooks’ official cause of death was reported to be cardiac arrest. Brooks is survived by his parents and younger brother. Johnson was the father of three, as well as a loving husband.

It has been reported that no lifeguards were on duty at the time of the incident. Bryce Brooks’ mother, Crystal Brooks, seems to be devastated by the tragedy and wants the public to know how close the two victims were. She said, “What I want the world to know about our son and Uncle Chuck is that one thing is for sure is they loved each other.”