At least one person is dead and 22 others injured after gunfire erupted during a Juneteenth celebration in the Chicago suburb of Willowick.

The incident happened in a strip-mall parking lot, where about 200 teens gathered. Upon hearing gunfire, the crowd dispersed quickly as the party atmosphere quickly turned into mass chaos, per WSL. The 31-year-old man who was killed with a gunshot wound to the abdomen has since been identified.

22 Injured, 1 Killed During Illinois Juneteenth Celebration

Investigators described the celebration as peaceful at first, before it “turned violent.”

“Last year, me and my kids were here, and it was nice. They were residents, a bunch of families out, they had a DJ, and it was a good time celebrating Juneteenth in the neighborhood. But for some reason this year, just really got out of hand,” attendee Jenilynn Humble told WSL. “I came out earlier in the night, and it felt a little rowdy, it felt off. So I ended up going in the house about 15 minutes later. I heard a lot of gunshots going off, scary.”

No details on the injured victims or who might be responsible for the shooting have been released.

“It’s devastating,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “It’s tragic. This type of gun violence needs to stop, and the president is going to continue to use his bully pulpit to speak to that. (President Joe Biden is) going to continue to do everything that he can.”

Ages of those injured have not been determined, only that all were rushed to nearby hospitals.

