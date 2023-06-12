On June 3rd at 9:00 pm, an all-out battle went down in Texas at a 7-Eleven. A minor was trying to get her hands on some tobacco products, but the worker stood firm and refused. The reaction from the minor and her friends fell short of reason and took the scenario way too far.

Videos by Rare

The police said that the juveniles were attempting to purchase cigars. The faithful employees denied the requests and were then beaten to a pulp. The first employee who originally turned the girl away was assaulted by the group of five friends. Some in the group leaped over the counter and began whaling on the 7-Eleven employee.

The second clerk present during the fight began videoing the fiasco. After videoing his fellow employee taking a beating for a few seconds, the second employee put the phone down and went to separate the pack of wild attackers.

5 Arrested After Attacking 7-Eleven Worker Who Refuses To Sell Cigar To Minor

group of people attack 7-11 workers for refusing to sell them cigars pic.twitter.com/zKTsXhBzJX — Detect Fights 💕 (@detectfights) June 7, 2023

In the attempt to save the already whooped worker, the second got himself torn up. The furious teens were outraged at having to follow the law and took it out handily on these two clerks.

Thankfully the 7-Eleven clerks required little medical attention despite having their faces beaten mercilessly. After the fight, the five assailants escaped in a Dodge SUV as reported by Fox. Eventually, the Mesquite Police tracked down and arrested the motley crew. There were two adults in the conflict, one of whom was charged with ‘assault causing bodily injury’ according to the New York Post.

The rest of the group consisted of three juveniles who have received charges for anything from assault to theft and criminal mischief.

Hopefully, the two clerks will receive a nice bonus for defending the 7-Eleven with honor.

