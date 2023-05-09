A Texas Couple’s Struggle Over A Handgun Ends In The Death of Their 8-Month-Old Baby

A Texas man, 20, was taken into custody on Sunday after the police reported that he had fired a gun and killed his eight-month-old daughter while fighting with the baby’s mother over the handgun.

Tragic Events

Bexar County Jail — Ruby Mora Mugshot

Alejandro Martinez was arrested and accused of causing serious bodily harm to a child, leading to the child’s death on April 12. Ruby Mora, the child’s mother, was arrested and charged with the same crimes.

According to Mora, she was arguing with Martinez over money and a gun “he was carrying that belonged to her,” she told the San Antonio Police Department.

“[Mora] wanted the firearm back and they began to struggle for the gun while she was carrying [her daughter],” police stated.

An apartment resident that witnessed the incident, “There was a lot of chaos, a lot of cops here. “CSI ended up coming. They blocked this parking lot and the parking lot up front.”

Cain recalled the shots she heard from a nearby building. “It floors me to even hear that there was a toddler there. I know it was just a single suspect, but I never saw anybody enter or leave the apartment. We just never know what anybody’s going to do, so it’s really unpredictable.”

Official Reports

Bexar County Jail — Alejandro Martinez Mugshot

According to an arrest warrant affidavit reported by KSAT, they struggled and her firearm went off and hit her daughter in the torso and Mora in the hand.

Mora and her daughter were rushed to the hospital by their family. Sadly, the baby passed away at the hospital.

Martinez reportedly ran away from the scene and was arrested by the police at a motel on May 6, according to KSAT. Details have yet to be shared about whether or not Martinez and Mora have retained attorneys or what their pleas have been.

According to court records, Martinez was not allowed to possess a firearm due to being out on bond for assaulting a pregnant person, nor was he allowed to contact Mora.