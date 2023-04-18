Air National Guardsman Arrested for Allegedly Applying to be a Hitman Online

If you’re applying for a job to take out people for pay, it’s probably best not to do it on the Internet. And by “take out,” we’re not talking about dinner.

Josiah Ernesto Garcia, 21, has been arrested after submitting a job application to a website he believed let people hire assassins for pay, the FBI said.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Garcia, who hails from Hermitage, Tenn., is an Air National Guardsman and has been charged with the use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, he began looking online for jobs as a contract killer as early as January. The FBI actually set up the website to find such a wannabe hitman.

This particular website promises its users that it is “safe and secure” and even has testimonials from (phony) clients.

Garcia used the cite to apply for the hitman position and even submitted additional documents and a full resume, prosecutors said. He revealed himself as a member of the Air National Guard since July 2021, earning the nickname “Reaper” from his military peers for his expert marksmanship.

Garcia then began communicating with someone and agreed to a hit for $5,000. He then met with an undercover agent and worked out details of the hit, with Garcia asking if he needed to offer a photo of the dead person’s body.

He was then arrested by FBI agents — who said they later found an AR-style rifle in his home.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke K. Schiferle is prosecuting the case, the FBI said on its website.