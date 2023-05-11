Alaska Hospital Employee Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patient

An employee at a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, is facing charges of sexually assaulting a female patient while on the job.

Ibrahim Jaama Akal, 24, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sexual assault.

Ibrahim Jaama Akal (Anchorage Police Dept.)

According to investigators, Akal sexually assaulted the female while she was a patient at Providence Alaska Medical Center. His duties at the hospital involved taking patients from one area of the hospital to another, per KTUU.

Investigators are now expected to see if Akal has other victims and have set up a hotline for those who think they may have been sexually assaulted while at the hospital.

Providence Medical Center issued a statement following Akal’s arrest.

“When this issue initially came to our attention, Providence immediately placed the individual on administrative leave and contacted the Anchorage Police Department,” the center said.

“Providence takes the safety and welfare of our patients, families, and caregivers seriously, and is working with law enforcement as part of the ongoing investigation.”

