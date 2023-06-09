Amy Duggar King Criticizes Jim Bob Duggar for Not Protecting Daughters from Josh Duggar

Amy (Duggar) King is speaking out against her uncle, disgraced reality star and religious cult recruiter Jim Bob Duggar

Family Protections

King took to TikTok on Thursday to express her disappointment in Jim Bob Duggar’s parenting skills. She criticized him for failing to protect his daughters, Jill and Jessa, from being abused by their own brother, Josh Duggar.

“It all kind of boils down to this, right?” King, 36, stated in the video. “If you’re not going to protect those beautiful daughters from a predator that was living inside of your home and you knew about it, and you’re gonna sweep it under the rug and your mentality is kinda just to brush it off and to hide it and to lie, not only do I not respect you anymore, but I also don’t want to give you a right to get to know my child. Because I will protect my child at all costs.”

“Forget all the other stuff, just focus on the fact that the abuse was hidden,” King added. “And then [Jim Bob] was put on the stand and then he said, ‘Oh, judge I don’t recall.’ You don’t recall your daughters’ abuse? You don’t recall that?”

“Then for me, I have to protect my son from you. ‘Cause something’s not right here. A lot of screws are loose,” she continued.

Representatives for Jim Bob haven’t released any statements on King’s recent comments.

Selective Memory

During Josh’s 2021 trial, Jim Bob, 57, took the stand and testified. He was repeatedly asked about the details of Josh’s admissions that he had touched the victims, identified as Jane Does 1 through 4. However, Jim Bob claimed that he couldn’t remember those specific details.

Jim Bob shared a story about his oldest son coming to him and his wife Michelle in 2002 to talk about some inappropriate touching of a minor. However, he claimed that he couldn’t remember the exact words that Josh used during the conversation.

“We were shocked this had happened but we were thankful he came on his own and told us,” Jim Bob stated, adding, “He had told me that he had touched some of the girls when they were sleeping on their breasts … they didn’t wake up.”

Additional details into the story are outlined in a recent documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.