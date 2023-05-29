Arizona Mother Guilty of Child Abuse After Starving 6-Year-Old Son to Death

According to local news outlet, Arizona Daily Sun, a mother pleaded guilty to child abuse and murder charges. The tragic incident occurred in 2020 when the mother locked her son in a closet and denied him food, leading to his starvation and death.

Initial Details

Elizabeth Archibeque has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and will be given her sentence over the summer. Her 6-year-old son, Deshaun Martinez, tragically passed away in March 2020 due to starvation. At the time of his death, he only weighed 18 pounds.

The boy’s mother, father (Anthony Martinez), and grandfather (Ann Martinez) are all charged with kidnapping, child abuse, and first degree murder.

The three cases were being tried separately. Anthony and Ann both had previously pleaded not guilty.

Archibeque has been denied probation. If she is sentenced to life in prison, she will not be eligible for parole or work release, as part of the agreement.

Three years ago, the boy was found unresponsive in his family’s apartment in Flagstaff. He was taken to the hospital, but sadly passed away. The coroner’s report concluded that he had died from starvation.

At the time of the arrest, it was alleged that Deshaun and his seven-year-old brother were kept in a closet for around sixteen hours a day.

In March 2020, authorities received a 911 call about an unresponsive child and went to the scene. When they arrived, they found Deshaun lying on the floor and his sibling still in the closet.

The parents informed authorities that Deshaun and his brother were taking food without permission at night. In addition, Deshaun was said to have a medical problem and was accused of stealing diet pills. Deshaun had some scratches and bruises, but they were not serious.

Additional Information

Deshaun and his sibling were so malnourished that they did not look their age. In addition, two other children, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, were found at the home, but were not malnourished. Deshaun’s 7-year-old brother was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center and put into the care of the Department of Child Safety along with the two younger children.

Deshaun had a history of difficulty gaining weight. He was 34 pounds when he was four years old, but he only weighed 18 pounds when he passed away. Elizabeth Archibeque told law enforcement that Deshaun had been fed a lot, but still hadn’t gained any weight. Anthony Martinez mentioned that the family was on a budget and was waiting on food stamps.

In February 2013, the Department of Child Services (DCS) received a report of two separate allegations of abuse involving one of the siblings. However, neither of the allegations were found to be true and the case was closed after the completion of voluntary in-home services in July 2013.

DCS released a statement to PEOPLE when the story initially broke two years ago: “DCS mourns the tragic loss of this innocent life. We can confirm the child’s siblings are currently in DCS care and are receiving the care and services necessary to help them during this difficult time.”

“Keeping children safe is the Department’s top priority. However, DCS cannot investigate child abuse and neglect unless we receive a report from the community.”