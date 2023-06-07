Arrest Made in Ohio Road Rage Incident That Resulted in Man’s Shooting Death

A suspect has been arrested in a road rage incident that left an Ohio man dead on the interstate as he made his way home from his 9-to-5 IT job.

The tragedy occurred near Norton, Ohio, outside of Akron, claiming the life of George Jensen, 40. Authorities have since taken Dacarrei Kinard into custody as the primary suspect in the case.

Kinard, 30, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Columbus, nearly two hours from where he allegedly shot and killed Jensen. Witnesses said they saw two drivers seemingly at odds as they made their way down I-76 during rush hour. Jensen had been driving home from work, his wife has said.

The search for a suspect lasted more than a week, as police sought what was described as a black Camero, with someone in that vehicle reportedly shooting at Jensen, then speeding away as Jensen’s vehicle crashed into a median and came to a stop.

Up to eight bullet holes were reportedly found on Jensen’s vehicle.

“I just knew they were going back and forth and I could see from the way they were driving and trying to get around one another, someone was pissed at someone and, you know, that’s what happened,” a witness who was driving about 100 yards behind Jensen at the time told FOX 8 News.

Dacarrei Kinard Taken Into Custody

Nine .40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene, investigators said. Six of the slugs were recovered outside of Jensen’s car on the road, with another found in the driver’s seat. Two other slugs were found in Jensen’s left shoulder and knee, police records show.

“He was a sweet, compassionate man,” Jensen’s wife, Allison Jensen, told the Akron Beacon Journal. “He was really smart, loved animals. It wasn’t right what happened to him.”

Investigators used tips and it is believed video footage to track down Kinard. Police have otherwise released few details about the suspect, as the investigation continues.

Kinard is currently being held at the Summit County Jail without bond. His case will now be bound over to the grand jury.

“The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public and ultimately make an identification for this suspect,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.