Arrest Made in Shooting of Rookie NYPD Cop Over MTA Bus Seat Dispute

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the shooting and attempted murder of rookie New York Police Department officer Brett Boller after the suspect was tracked trying to get away in a ride from vehicle-for-hire company Lyft.

Devin Spraggins, 22, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and obstruction of government administration.

Spraggins allegedly fired a single shot at Boller following a dispute over a seat on an MTA bus in Jamaica, N.Y., on Wednesday. Federal officers arrested Spraggins early Friday morning in the Bronx.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters that Spraggins threw away his sweatshirt and jacket after shooting Boller, then called Lyft for a getaway vehicle. Spraggins’ call was caught ion video and police were able to track the vehicle.

“We observed a black Nissan pick up our shooter. Detectives were able to ID that auto as a Lyft-for-hire vehicle,” Essig said. “They were able to ascertain that the auto discharged our shooter at 215th Street and 102nd Ave.”

Police used social media accounts to identify people living at the location were Spraggins was dropped off and then find the suspect.

But police did not find him at that address after obtaining a search warrant. Instead, detectives were able to find leads to another address, in the Bronx, where a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force eventually converged and made the arrest without incident.

Boller was shot in the thigh and immediately rushed to the hospital. He is still in the hospital after surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

Boller is the son of Don Boller, an NYPD inspector in the Brooklyn North precinct.

“I spoke with inspector Don Boller,” Essig said. “He and his family are very relieved and grateful, but being a member of the Detective Bureau he was not surprised at the swiftness of the arrest.”

Spraggins has a juvenile arrest history, including two robbery charges from July 10, 2014, and an assault count from July 9, 2014, the New York Post reported.

